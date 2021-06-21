Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.32 Million

Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce sales of $256.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.60 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $226.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 63,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 113,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

