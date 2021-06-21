Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report $37.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $40.10 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $36.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $149.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $158.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.67 million, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $161.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $100,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 289,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 682.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 263,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

