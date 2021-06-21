Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.62. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $259,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.