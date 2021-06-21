Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Sunrun reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,183,977. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

