Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Teradyne posted sales of $838.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of TER opened at $124.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.25. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

