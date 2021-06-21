Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce sales of $2.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCYC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.25. 956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $704.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $33.20.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.