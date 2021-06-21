Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.74. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

