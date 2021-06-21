Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Hold

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

ASRT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 743,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,450. The company has a market cap of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Assertio has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

