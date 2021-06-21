Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $766.49 million, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $332,990 in the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

