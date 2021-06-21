Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Hold

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Get Funko alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

Funko stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. 888,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $4,448,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,915 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,030. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.