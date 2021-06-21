Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving the company’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. Moreover, strong organic revenue growth prospect for 2021 is encouraging. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.91.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

