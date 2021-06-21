Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.