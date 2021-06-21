Zacks Investment Research Lowers SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.36.

SWI opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

