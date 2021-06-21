Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.