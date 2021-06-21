Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.90.

NYSE:TRI opened at $97.13 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after acquiring an additional 156,111 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

