Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

USAP opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $91.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

