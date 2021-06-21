Zap Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Zap has a market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $114,425.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

