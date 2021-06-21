ZeroSwap Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00695630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00081092 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

