ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $159.40 million and $86.85 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00118115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00154088 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31,795.19 or 1.00429222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

