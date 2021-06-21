ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $111,966.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00115844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,713.01 or 1.00090889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002596 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 19,539,224 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

