Zuflo Coin (ZFL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $18,838.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00683388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080601 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.