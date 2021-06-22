$0.14 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

