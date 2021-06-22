-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Fastly posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,584.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,415,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. 148,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,839. Fastly has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.