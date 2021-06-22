$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.15 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,032,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 332,085 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,214,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 552,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

