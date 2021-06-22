-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

MBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,478. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,014,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 856,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 655,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.