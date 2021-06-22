-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.36). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of CMPS stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 776,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -9.85. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $4,402,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

