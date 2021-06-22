$0.33 EPS Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $132.69.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

