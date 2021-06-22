$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,533 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 391,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 335,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,888. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -722.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

