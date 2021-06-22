$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.72. Carter’s reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NYSE:CRI opened at $103.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.91. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

