$0.86 EPS Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $1.07. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of -406.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

