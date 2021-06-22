$1.22 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.42. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,208. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $102,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.