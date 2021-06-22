-$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.45). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $25.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $26.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $61.27 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Insiders have sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,737 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

