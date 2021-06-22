$1.74 EPS Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.81. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Shares of STT stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

