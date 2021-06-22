10,951 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th.

SATS opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

