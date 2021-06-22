111,490 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 111,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,000. Chevron makes up 3.1% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after buying an additional 66,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

