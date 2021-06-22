11,260 Shares in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 335.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ZIX by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $394.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

