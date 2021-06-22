11,465 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

WTI opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

