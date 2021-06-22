$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.38 million and the lowest is $116.67 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $103.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $524.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $534.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $552.62 million, with estimates ranging from $540.88 million to $574.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Brookside Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 360,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $49.81. 972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,557. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

