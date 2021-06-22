12,131 Shares in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after acquiring an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

