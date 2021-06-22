12,604 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AY opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

