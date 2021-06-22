12,608 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Relx by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

