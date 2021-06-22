1,493,607 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,493,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

HL opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 262.75, a PEG ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

