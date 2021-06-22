15,370 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.75. 59,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,177. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.23. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

