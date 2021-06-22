16,275 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,275 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -293.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.