17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of YQ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 13,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,196. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $695.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

