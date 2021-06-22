$19.65 EPS Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $19.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.88 to $23.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $7.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 174.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $49.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.15 to $56.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $41.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.02. The stock had a trading volume of 651,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,249. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

