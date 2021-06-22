$191.09 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $191.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.72 million to $192.50 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $178.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $768.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $778.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $804.13 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 70,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,472. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

