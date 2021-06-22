$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

