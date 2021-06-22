$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,204.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 71,147 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

