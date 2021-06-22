$26.62 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report $26.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $47.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $117.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $121.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 716,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,689. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.07. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

